Website of 13th National Party Congress launched

The website, built and operated by the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper, will update the latest news about Party congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress. The news will be published in Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese, Spanish and Russian languages.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong said the Party congresses at the municipal and provincial level are underway, and the 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

He suggested that the website should serve as a forum to collect and respond to public feedback on Party congresses and draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, resolutely fight and reject wrongful allegations and sabotage plots by hostile forces.

Vuong asked press agencies to provide the latest and correct news, photos and videos before, during and after the Party congresses for the website.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong required press agencies and the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper to increase coverage of draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

Thuong also stressed the need to put into operation a press centre in service of the 13th National Party Congress as scheduled.

Vietnamplus