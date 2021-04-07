Website supporting autistic children launched in Vietnam

The action of Saigon Children's Charity (SCC), which was founded in 1992, aims to help disadvantaged children get an education and a fairer start in life, to advocate the “Autism Awareness Month” in Vietnam.



A teacher is instructing an autism boy (Photo: SGGP) SCC will mobilize leading experts in the fields such as medicine, therapy, education who will work for the website to support families having autistic children by providing free courses for parents and early intervention to assist autistic children.

On this occasion, SCC also kicked off the third program “The Steps Challenge” in 2021 to calls for the community participation in an online walking challenge in a bid to raise public awareness on autism spectrum disorder. An amount of money will be collected to support autism children from low-income families based on the number of entrants in the program.

In 2019 and 2020, “The Steps Challenge” program has raised over VND1 billion (US$$ 43,541) to contribute to activities supporting children with autism and children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan