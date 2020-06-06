Wetland nature reserve established in Thua Thien-Hue Province

The 2,072 hectare reserve comprises two zones O Lau and Con Te-Ru Cha and 23 aquatic resource protection areas locating in 23 communes in Quang Dien, Phong Dien, Phu Vang, Phuc Loc districts and Huong Tra Town.



The buffer zone of the reserve includes the entire area of water surface and land around the lagoon, adjacent to a strictly protected zone and an ecological restoration zone stretching over the total area of 17,945 hectares.

Tam Giang-Cau Hai is one out of two wetland reserves established within the framework of a project financed by the Global Environment Fund (GEF) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Mr. Phan Thien Dinh, Deputy chairman of Thua Thien-Hue Province People’s Committee, said that the province will build a project to restore the bird sanctuary in O Lau estuary and issue a biodiversity plan in this area at the end of 2020. In addition, the province will plant an extra of 72 hectares of mangrove forest in the area to create bird sanctuaries and feeding places for birds.

On this occasion, officials from the ministry and the province released shrimp, fish and crab into Tam Giang-Cau Hai lagoon to reproduce aquatic resources and increase biodiversity.

