Winners of first Smart City Awards 2020 revealed

The award, organised for the first time by the IT Software and Services Association (VINASA), aming at encouraging businesses, organisations and units that have technological creativities associated with innovations of mechanism and policy helping cities develop sustainably and making cities smarter, more liveable, branded, and competitive as well as contribute to accelerating the digital transformation process.



The award ceremony is one of the activities of the 4th Smart City Summit 2020 opened in Hanoi on November 24. Attending the Summit were more than 1,000 delegates participating directly and online nationwide.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Huy Dung said that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in June approved the National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with orientations toward 2030; and the sustainable smart city development plan for the 2018-2025 period and beyond towards 2030 with a view to improving the lives of city residents in August.

The national digital transformation program has a dual purpose of both developing digital government, digital economy, digital society and establishing Vietnamese digital businesses with global capacity.





By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh