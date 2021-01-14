Winners of National Press Awards on Party building named

Attending the awarding ceremony were Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.

The jury presented one special prize, five A prizes, 10 B prizes, 16 C prizes and 27 consolation prizes.

The 90-episode documentary series “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era –Televisual Annals”, developed by Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, won the special prize.





The VNA's photo reportage 'The entire political system and people join hands in the fight against COVID-19' granted with A prize (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the fight against COVID-19” of a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency got the A prize. The reportage demonstrates Vietnam’s success in disease prevention and control, with Vietnamese citizens brought home from disease-hit areas, as well as the disease prevention and control work at concentrated quarantine facilities and hospitals.

Organisers said they received 1,710 entries in various genres that reflected issues of public concern last year, such as preparations for and the organisation of all-level Party congresses in the run up to the 13th National Party Congress.



Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong said that the entries have contributed to helping people understand more about the Party as well as the leadership, directions and important and prompt decisions of the Party and State; and consolidating the trust of officials, Party members and people in the Party.

On the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Party (February 3) and the 13th National Party Congress, Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Cental Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission launched the sixth Bua Liem Vang Awards.

Vietnamplus