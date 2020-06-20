Winners of SGGP Newspaper’s Reporting Writing Contest announced

Attending the event were former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Vo Thi Dung; Deputy Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc; Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, Le Van Minh and Deputy Director of Information and Communications Department cum Director of Ho Chi Minh City Press Center Tu Luong.



The first prize went to writer Minh Anh for his work “My mother at school”. Two second prizes belonged to Bich Quyen and Van Cong Hung for the writings, “the woman chieftain of silent warriors” and “The story about Lu Hong, a young teacher diagnosed with cancer” respectively.



Writers Tran Luu, Tram Huong and Mai An received third prizes. The organization board also handed over 10 encouragement presents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vo Thi Dung praised the significance of the contest honoring typical examples of the social life and their good things that contribute to the protection, development and building the country.

Launched from last August to this year’s May, the organization board received nearly 300 entries and presented 59 writings to readers on the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha speaks at the ceremony. Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, Le Van Minh (L ) and SGGP Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Tan Phong (R ) present two second prizes. Former Deputy Editors-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper, Chairman of the HCMC Writer’s Association Tran Van Tuan (L ) and Le Tien Tuyen (R ) give third prizes. Deputy Director of Information and Communications Department cum Director of Ho Chi Minh City Press Center Tu Luong (R ) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Nhat (L ) award encouragement prizes. Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Vo Thi Dung speaks at the ceremony.



By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh