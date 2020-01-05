Woman gives birth to baby girl on train

35 year old Truong Thi Hong hailing from the Central Province of Nghe An was travelling into the busy station in the Southern Province of Dong Nai on January 3 with her mother and a child to return her homeland to give birth the second child.



When the training was approaching the Central Province of Quang Ngai, the woman went into labor at 10.45 PM, head Hung Nam prepared medical items and asked for a female employee to come forward and assist.

Half an hour later, she gave birth to a baby girl weighing 2.9 kilogram.

The mother and newborn were taken to the Maternity Hospital when arriving in Quang Ngai Province and are both doing well.





By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Uyen Phuong