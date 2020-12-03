  1. National

Work starts on apron expansion project at Phu Bai Airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony of the apron expansion project at Phu Bai International Airport in the Central province of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

 

The groundbreaking ceremony of apron expansion project at Phu Bai Airport (Photo: AVG)

Accordingly, the first phase of the project will increase the number of aircraft stands from eight now to to 13 in order to serve five million passengers a year. 

The second phase of the project will supply an extra of 14 aircraft stands in order to handle nine million passengers through the airport per year.
Total investment capital for the first phase is VND494 billion (nearly US$21.4 million) from ACV's investment and development capital. According to the plan, the project will be put into exploitation from December 2021.


By Van Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong

