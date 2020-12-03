Work starts on apron expansion project at Phu Bai Airport

Accordingly, the first phase of the project will increase the number of aircraft stands from eight now to to 13 in order to serve five million passengers a year.



The second phase of the project will supply an extra of 14 aircraft stands in order to handle nine million passengers through the airport per year.

Total investment capital for the first phase is VND494 billion (nearly US$21.4 million) from ACV's investment and development capital. According to the plan, the project will be put into exploitation from December 2021.





By Van Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong