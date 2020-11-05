The four large-scale ODA traffic infrastructure projects include the project connecting Day-Ninh Co canal in the Northern Province of Nam Dinh worth over VND2.500 billion. The World Bank-loaned project is scheduled to start in November , 2020 and finish in 2022.

The VND3,654 billion (US$157.3 million) project to improve traffic connection in the Central Highlands using the WB loans and the country’s reciprocal capital has been approved the technique design. Two tender packages have been chosen for the project so that the work will start in December and finish in 2023.

The project to link up northern mountainous provinces with a total investment of VND5,339 billion is waiting for the Ministry’s approval of technique design. It uses the Asian Development Bank’s loan and the local reciprocal capital.

As per schedule, the project construction will start in the first quarter of 2021 and complete in 2024.

The project connecting the National Highway No.91 and bypass Long Xuyen costs VND2,106 billion from the Asian Development Bank’s loan. It will kick off in the first quarter of 2021 and compete in 2023.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan