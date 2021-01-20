Xa Doai orange reaches high consumption for Tet holiday





Xa Doai oranges sold for VND70,000 (US$3) to VND80,000 (US$3.5) per each one at the gardens, notably beautiful and a giant orange priced at around VND100,000 (US$4.3), an increase of more than 20 percent compared to last year.In recent days, many traders have flocked to Nghi Dien Commune in Nghe An Province’s Nghi Loc District where was known for a specially sweet and fragrant orange to order for Tet holiday.Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghi Dien Commune Mr. Phan Cao Duong said that there have been around 10,000 orange trees planted on an area of over 17-hectare household gardens and farms.During the flood and storm season 2020, 35 to 40 percent of orange planting areas were destroyed; however, thanks to diversifying nutrition, the quality, size and quantity of oranges have been improved.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong