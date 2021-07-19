Zero-dong vegetables massively flock to HCMC from Da Lat

Volunteers in Da Lat City harvest vegetables to send to HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, Nguyen Be, a farmer in Tu Phuoc Group of Ward 11 in Da Lat City, had a vegetable garden that she did not know who to give. She posted on her Facebook account that she wanted to donate 1 ton of crown daisy for charity or sending to isolation areas. Just in half a day, her crown daisy plants were harvested all by charitable groups and urgently sent to HCMC.



Limbs and clothes stained with red soil, Nguyen Khanh Hoang, a painter in Da Lat City, and members of the volunteer group carried each box of vegetables from the steep slope onto the truck. He said that in just the first five days, at least more than 15 tons of vegetables had been sent to HCMC.



About three weeks ago, when seeing that Covid-19 cases were constantly increasing, Hoang's group with more than ten members from several walks of life went to ask for vegetables at the vegetable gardens that had finished their orders and still had had leftover vegetables or those that still had the whole vegetable garden. At the receiving end, the group contacted volunteer groups to organize the receipt of goods, then distributed them to concentrated isolation areas in District 8 and Binh Tan District.



As for the volunteer group of Quyen, Nghia, Son, and Dung in Da Lat City, during the past week, they could not remember how many vegetable gardens they had harvested from Ward 5 and Ward 7 of Da Lat City to Lat and Da Sar communes of Lac Duong District.





Many transport businesses in Da Lat City are willing to contribute 'zero-dong bus trips' to HCMC to support gardeners and volunteer groups. "When I have free time, my friends and I go to gardens to ask for vegetables to send to HCMC. We get 150 boxes of vegetables at the minimum (around 25-30 kg per box) and nearly 300 boxes at the maximum each day. All the garden owners are our acquaintances, so when we suggest doing volunteer work in the current context, they agree immediately. Some people give the whole vegetable garden grow in greenhouses with all kinds of vegetables, including crown daisy and lettuce. As for some types of vegetables, like pumpkin, radish, and carrot, we buy by our own money to make the meal more diverse," said Nghia.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tanh, the owner of Tanh Hau transport service in Ward 8 of Da Lat City, confided that in the past few days, many charitable groups had asked his business to help transport vegetables to isolation areas in HCMC. So far, he had provided 25 free trips. He said that he would help as much as he could because he already has vehicles and drivers. More importantly, his business met all the conditions on Covid-19 prevention and control for goods circulation, so transporting goods was also convenient.







Trucks hauling vegetables just keep rolling from Da Lat to HCMC. There are no statistics on how many trips of gratitude have departed, heading to the center of the pandemic. However, along with people across the country, people in the mountainous city of Da Lat hope that the pandemic will soon be stamped out so that everyone can travel conveniently, and life will return to normal soon.

Tien Giang transports tens of tons of agricultural products to HCMC by high-speed motorboats



On July 19, Mr. Dang Van Tuan, Acting Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Tien Giang Province, informed that in the morning of the same day, at Rach Mieu ferry terminal in Song Thuan Commune of Chau Thanh District in Tien Giang Province, local enterprises and cooperatives loaded agricultural products onto high-speed boats, starting the first green channel transport by waterways to HCMC.

The first green channel transport by waterways to transport agricultural products from Tien Giang Province to HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



These goods will be transported along the route of Tien River - Cho Gao Canal (Tien Giang Province) - Vam Co River (Long An Province) - Soai Rap River - Nha Be River - Bach Dang Wharf (HCMC) with a duration of about more than two hours. About 40 tons of agricultural products, including fresh vegetables, tubers, and fruits, provided by suppliers in Tien Giang Province were transferred to the high-speed boats to transport to HCMC.

By Doan Kien, Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi