10,000 households in Thanh Hoa live in hazard areas of flash flood, landslide





Statistic showed that around 50,000 houses near the coastal and river mouth areas, more than 48,000 houses in riversides, 23,000 ones in low-lying areas and the above-mentioned households must displaced during period of flooding and storm.Recently, three reservoirs and five dyke systems have been damaged by the natural disasters.Amid the situation, the local authorities reviewed dangerous places as well as mobilized more than 1,000 soldiers and 56,000 residents, rescuers to participate in searching and rescue missions.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong