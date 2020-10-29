  1. Weather

16 out of 53 victims found dead in Quang Nam landslides

SGGP

By 10am today, 16 people were found dead and 12 people were found injured after two landslides suddenly occurred burying 53 residents in Village 1, Tra Leng and Tra Van communes, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province yesterday. The injured people have been taken to the healthcare clinic in Nam Tra My District.

16 out of 53 victims found dead in Quang Nam landslides ảnh 1 The functional forces urgently clean up a road towards the landslide–hit scenes to search for 53 buried people 
Around 45 hapless people were buried under debris of solid from the landslide in Tra Leng Commune while another landslide in Tra Van Commune buried eight others.
200 soldiers and rescuers used specialized means to overnight clean up a road towards the landslide–hit scenes to search for 53 people.

At the midnight of October 28, functional forces found seven bodies from the land slide in the commune of Tra Van.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

