16 out of 53 victims found dead in Quang Nam landslides

The functional forces urgently clean up a road towards the landslide–hit scenes to search for 53 buried people



Around 45 hapless people were buried under debris of solid from the landslide in Tra Leng Commune while another landslide in Tra Van Commune buried eight others.

200 soldiers and rescuers used specialized means to overnight clean up a road towards the landslide–hit scenes to search for 53 people.At the midnight of October 28, functional forces found seven bodies from the land slide in the commune of Tra Van.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong