26,000 people in Central region evacuated from flood-prone areas

Torrential downpours flooded and destroyed thousands of hectares of rice, fruit and vegetable crops, ponds and lakes for aquatic production in the Central region.

By this morning, floods in the Central region have left five deaths, eight missing people and four injured ones. Around 33,386 houses have been damaged so far.34,730 poultry have been killed in flooding in Quang Tri Province. Additionally, there are 30 flooded schools in Quang Nam Province.Thua Thien – Hue Province has 9 kilometer- coastal landslides.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong