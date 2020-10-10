  1. Weather

26,000 people in Central region evacuated from flood-prone areas

The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed that floodwater forced about 8,024 households with 26,407 people in the provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam to evacuate because torrential rains are forecast to continue in the coming days.

The Central provinces brace for waist-deep floods

By this morning, floods in the Central region have left five deaths, eight missing people and four injured ones. Around 33,386 houses have been damaged so far.

Torrential downpours flooded and destroyed thousands of hectares of rice, fruit and vegetable crops, ponds and lakes for aquatic production in the Central region. 

34,730 poultry have been killed in flooding in Quang Tri Province. Additionally, there are 30 flooded schools in Quang Nam Province.

Thua Thien – Hue Province has 9 kilometer- coastal landslides. 

