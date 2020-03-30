



Chief of Office of the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Thua Thien - Hue Province said that the Institute of Geophysics promptly had a report to local authorities.Luckily, there is no information related to quake damage.From May, 2014 to now, there have been around 30 quakes in the mountainous district, notably 4.7-magnitude earthquake on May 15, 2014.Accordingly, the quakes have re-operated consecutively since A Luoi Hydropower Plant began water accumulation for generating electricity.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong