4 high tides to cause flooding across Southern region

Flooding season of the year hitting the Southern region will come late from the end of July to October with 15- percent to 30- percent shortage of annual average of total flow volume on upstream Mekong River.In the first months of dry season 2020-2021, water level of the upstream Mekong River will be seriously influenced by the tides; and saltwater intrusion at the river months will be more severe than the average of many years.In the upcoming months, the Southern coastal area will likely see four high tides, falling on September 18- 21, October 15-19, November 14-18 and December 13-17 respectively.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong