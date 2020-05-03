Above average temperatures forecast to continue this year

The average temperature is forecast to remain higher than the same period of many previous years by 0.5-1 degree from May to October.



Heat waves are predicted to start occurring in the Northern region from May-June and in the North Central and Mid Central region from May-August.

Although HCMC and the Southern region will enter the rainy season at the end of May, hot and muggy condition has been lingering in the first weeks of May with temperatures hitting 35-37 degrees.

According to Mr. Huong, the storm season in the East Sea tends to operate later than usual this year. The number of storms and tropical depressions might approximate 11-13 in 2020, of which 5-6 ones will directly affect the mainland of Vietnam concentrating on the Central region and the Southern region.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Phuong Ho