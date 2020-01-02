Air quality continues to remain poor in Northern provinces





According to the monitoring results of air quality index (AQI), the color-coded Air Quality Index reached between 161 and 169, equivalent to poor air quality, along with PM2.5 concentrations at 100µg / m³.Meanwhile, a result from the air quality monitoring system PAM Air showed that the AQI index in the most monitoring stations of Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang and Ninh Binh. Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang provinces are in the red code and not good for human health.The bad weather condition was due to a thick blanket of fog and calm wind, causing pollutants in the air are grouped together.As forecast, the poor air quality is expected to last until the next couple days in the Northern provinces; therefore, people should spend much time for indoor rest instead of taking more exercise, wear facemask when going out.

BY NGUYEN QUOC- Translated by Huyen Huong