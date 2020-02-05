Air quality in Hanoi improves

Air quality monitoring results at the website of Hanoi People's Committee showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Tuesday morning was 18, and then slightly increased to 32 in the afternoon of same day which remained at blue-colored value of good air quality in the range from 0 to 50 which does not affect human health.Air-quality measurement applications such as Air Visual or Pam Air also showed that AQI reached in range of 30 in many places of Hanoi such as Trung Hoa-Nhan Chinh, Tan Mai, Thong Nhat Park, Thanh Cong, Tay Mo, etc.According to environmental experts, Hanoi's air quality returned to good level thanks to a powerful cold air mass and heavy rains which have dissolved and dispersed temperature inversions and blanket of polluted air mass, cleaning the amount of dust in the atmosphere.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong