



According to the results from air quality monitoring station of the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Air Visual or Pam Air air-quality measurement applications, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained at red-colored value in the range of 151-200, even in the numerical value of 201- 300 which reached extreme harmful level for human.In order to protect health, residents are recommended to limit to go outside, close windows, wear fine dust filter facial masks, etc.The latest warning from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center showed that as from December 30, the South- Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions is likely to experience cooler days and medium-heavy rains. Notably, the lowest temperatures in mountainous areas are able to drop to 4-7 degrees Celsius, even down to below zero degree Celsius.Currently, a cold air mass tends to move gradually from the center of the Asian continent to the Northern Vietnam.

By Phuc Van- Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong