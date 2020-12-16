AMD Ben Tre raises efficiency on climate change adaptation





Over the past years, the project has been contributing to helping local people adapt to climate change heading to sustainable development.Particularly, the AMD Ben Tre donated VND161 million (nearly US$7,000) for buying seed shrimp and food to Mr. Tran Tan Loc and ten households who were in a group of farming male giant freshwater prawn in 2018. In the first harvest season, most of the households had profits over VND35 million (over US$1,500).According to Mr. Loc, the project has helped poor households adapt to climate change, increase their income and help them gradually stabilize their lives and escape poverty. In the upcoming time, the group members will change the model from paddy- field cultivation to a rice- shrimp farm combination to adapt to the climate change.AMD Ben Tre Director Nguyen Khac Han informed that in the period of 2014 to 2020, the project had a total investment of US$24.66 million, including US$11 million from IFAD loan, the rest was from non-refundable aid and other sources. Thereby, 71 projects including roads, dykes, canals, embankments, sluices, etc. have been built, and more than 5,000 households, dozens of businesses in 30 communes of Ben Tre province’s eight districts have been provided with investment capital.The project has achieved efficiency, sustainability and contributed to changing awareness of the community, improving capacity to adapt to climate change.

By Huy Phan – Translated by Huyen Huong