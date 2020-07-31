  1. Weather

Ben Tre gets through natural disasters situation due to saltwater intrusion

SGGP

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province Cao Van Trong yesterday announced the end of natural disasters situation caused by saltwater intrusion of dry season of 2019-2020 in the Mekong Delta Province.

The provincial leader asked relevant department and agencies, the district-level people’s committees to urgently review and report damage statistics, focus on overcoming the consequences of saltwater intrusion to help quickly restore production and stabilize people's life.

It is important that all sectors, departments and local continue to implement synchronously construction solutions, production orientations and activities to minimize the impact of saltwater intrusion in the following years.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

