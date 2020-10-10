  1. Weather

Binh Dinh Province proactively copes with tropical depression, flood

A delegation of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Control yesterday inspected flood-prone localities as well as worked with leaders of the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province on plans and measures against this year’s rainy and stormy season, tropical depressions in the East Sea. 

A delegation of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Control inspects flood-prone localities

According to Deputy Chief of the agency Nguyen Van Tien, a newly-formed tropical depression tends to intensify rapidly by level 9; therefore, all vessels working at 12- 16 degrees north latitude and 114- 118 degrees east longitude are warned of dangerous zones. 

There are 6,035 fishing boats and 3,143 vessels in Binh Dinh Province so the locality needs to proactively adopt measures as well as regularly provide warnings of dangerous areas, instruct fishermen to promptly move to safe places.

According to a brief report of Binh Dinh authorities, there are 163 irrigation reservoirs, including 16 ones damaged and 10 at risk in the flood season. 


