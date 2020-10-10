Binh Dinh Province proactively copes with tropical depression, flood





According to Deputy Chief of the agency Nguyen Van Tien, a newly-formed tropical depression tends to intensify rapidly by level 9; therefore, all vessels working at 12- 16 degrees north latitude and 114- 118 degrees east longitude are warned of dangerous zones.There are 6,035 fishing boats and 3,143 vessels in Binh Dinh Province so the locality needs to proactively adopt measures as well as regularly provide warnings of dangerous areas, instruct fishermen to promptly move to safe places.According to a brief report of Binh Dinh authorities, there are 163 irrigation reservoirs, including 16 ones damaged and 10 at risk in the flood season.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong