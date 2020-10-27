Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai promptly deal with storm Molave

Currently, around 4,332 hectares of paddy fields and thousands of aquaculture farms have been in chance of being destroyed by storm Molave.

The Binh Dinh Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue reported that more than 15,300 households with nearly 65,000 residents need to be evacuated from dangerous areas.It is necessary to consolidate around 30 damaged and unsafe reservoirs in order to prevent from risk of double floods.The Binh Dinh Provincial Military Command also mobilized 1,912 soldiers, four motorized-boats, 165 outdoor tents, 3,675 life jackets and specialized means for rescue activities and evacuation plan.As of yesterday afternoon, the Department of Education and Training of Quang Ngai Province allowed all pupils to be stayed at home until October 29 to avoid storm Molave.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong