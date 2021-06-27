  1. Weather

Central, Northern regions suffer from prolonged heatwave

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that a dangerous heatwave began in parts of Central and Northern regions yesterday with a maximum temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius.
From tomorrow, the extreme heat will extend into the whole Central and Northern regions including the capital city of Hanoi and will last until next week. 

The agency also issued warning of frequent thundery showers and risks of cyclones, whirlwinds and lightning in the Southern and Central Highlands regions from June 26 to July 6.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

