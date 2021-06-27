Central, Northern regions suffer from prolonged heatwave

From tomorrow, the extreme heat will extend into the whole Central and Northern regions including the capital city of Hanoi and will last until next week.
The agency also issued warning of frequent thundery showers and risks of cyclones, whirlwinds and lightning in the Southern and Central Highlands regions from June 26 to July 6.
