Central provinces begin to recover from storms, floods

In particular, VND20 billion (US$9,000) was sent to flood-hit residents in Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces respectively and VND40 billion (around US$2 million) was granted to Quang Tri.Besides that, the Vietnamese PM asked the People's Committees of these provinces to absolutely prevent from corruption, seeking profits from state policies or delivering the financial aid out of the purpose.It is important that the local authorities have to check, evaluate and synthesize data on damage caused by natural disasters and send them to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control thereby submitting to the Prime Minister for consideration and providing financial aid from the central budget to each local budget.The Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien-Hue informed that storm Vamco blew away six houses, 4,687 rooftops, 90 hectares of forest, nearly 200 trees and many sinking incidents.On the same day, a delegation of the Ministry of Public Security was led by Major General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security to visit Thua Thien - Hue Province.As of the Monday afternoon, the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) restored the power supply to 731,121 customers, and 44,787 customers in 54 communes, wards and towns currently live without electricity.After typhoon Vamco swept through Quang Nam Province, rescue force has performed searching activities for missing in landslides occurred in Phuoc Son district’s Phuoc Loc Commune and Nam Tra My District’s Tra Leng Commune. On the same day, rescuers found the body of 52-year old victim Huynh Van Ha from Thang Binh District who was buried in a landslide on National Highway 40B through Tra Tan Commune, Bac Tra My District, Quang Nam Province on November 11.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong