Central region continues suffering roasting climate

From the midnight of March 9, cooler temperature will cover the Northeastern and the Northern provinces and cities before spreading the North- Central and Mid- Central regions.



With current weather condition, the hail phenomenon can resume in the mountainous areas.



From tomorrow, provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue are forecast to suffer thunderstorm, lighting, hail and powerful winds on the large scale.



At the moment, provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue and the western part of the Northern region are bracing for 35 to 37 degrees Celsius sweltering temperature due to an impact of ongoing low pressure trough.



In the next days, the maximal temperature could exceed 37 degrees Celsius.





