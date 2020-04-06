Central region enters intense period of drought

It is expected that water flow at monitoring stations of the Mekong River's upstream will be 5- 20 percent lower than the average level in 2016, saline intrusion in the estuaries of Mekong Delta is likely to gradually decrease but still remain at high level from now until May.In the coming time, the Central region is forecast to brace for the most extreme drought.At the moment, the capacity of water storage in irrigation and hydropower reservoirs of the Central and Central Highlands regions maintains at low level, notably this year’s drought may be equaled to the historic level in 2015, 2016.Because water volume and source are not guaranteed for agricultural production, provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan have to adjust and reduce paddy areas.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development asked People's Committees of drought- hit localities to strengthen measures against drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion, ensuring water supply for agricultural production and daily life of people from now until the end of the 2019-2020 dry season.On the same day, the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center continued issuing a weather warning of tropical rain, thunderstorm, lightning, hail in the Central provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen, the Central Highlands and Southern regions this week.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong