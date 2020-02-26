Central region going through drought-hit months

According to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) Vu Duc Long, the weather situation across the Central region is very bad.



Currently, the volume of flow on riverbanks of the Central and Central Highlands regions is 40-80 percent lower than average of the same period of many years, even drop down over 80 percent on Ca River (Nghe An Province) and Ba River (Phu Yen Province), etc.

Capacity of irrigation reservoirs from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue reduced between 10 percent and 30 percent over the designed capacity; lake capacity across provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan are in water shortage of 11-47 percent; lake capacity in the Central Highlands region are in the water shortage of 2-10 percent over the designed capacity.



Medium and large-sized hydropower reservoirs in the North Central region have also suffered from a water shortage by 17-25 percent while lakes in the Mid-Central, South Central and Central Highlands regions have braced for water shortage of 10-66 percent.





Medium and large-sized hydropower reservoirs are in water shortage (Photo: General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control.)

The Deputy Director of NCHMF also informed weather condition in the next months.

The ENSO phenomenon would become warm-phase neutral condition in the first haft of the year and is able to last until the second haft of this year.The average temperature of the whole country is likely to be higher than the average of the same period of many years between 0.5-1.5 degrees Celsius.The total rainfalls of the whole country in general and the Central region in particular in the following months are forecast to reduce over the average of many years’ same period.Saline intrusion into river mouths of the Central region will occur earlier and intrude deeper; specifically, from March to May, drought and lack of water are likely to hit the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, the Central Highland and the Southeastern region.From June to August, drought, water shortage and saline intrusion are expected to be getting more and more serious than the dry season of 2019.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong