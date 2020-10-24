Central region needs to take precaution against storm Saudel

Yesterday afternoon, Saudel fizzled at around 260 kilometers far from east- northeast of the Paracel Islands with wind speed of 115- 150 kilometer per hour.The tropical storm is forecast to move westward and is mapped at 100 kilometers towards south- southeast of Hainan Island (China).On the same day, Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development cum Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Mr. Nguyen Xuan Cuong chaired a meeting with members of the functional agency to discuss and adopt necessary preparedness and evacuation against natural disaster ahead although storm Saudel is forecast to weaken and decrease rainfall intensity after entering the mainland.It is noticed to strictly manage ship and vessels at sea, ensure safety for weekend tourism activities.Quang Binh, the worst -affected province in the recent flood, needs to ensure safety for flood-hit households as the eighth storm will strike.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also suggested Quang Binh Province to urgently recover from typhoon Linfa and Nangka as well as deal with the new storm.By the afternoon of October 23, Thanh Hoa and Binh Thuan provinces mobilized 5,718 soldiers and 245 canoes, motor-boats and automobiles to cope with storm Saudel.The localities also provided warnings and path map of the storm to 59,477 vessels and 289,298 people.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong