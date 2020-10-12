Central region proactively copes with double floods

Landslide in Ho Chi Minh Road



Landslide occurred in Ho Chi Minh Road heading to moutainous districts.

Hoi An City is surmerged in deep water of 1- 3 meters



In Thua Thien- Hue Province, hydropower reservoirs have increased volume of water discharge release following storm circulation and prior to the upcoming heavy rain waves.

Waist-deep flood has isolated many residental areas



Waist-deep flood has isolated many residental areas in communes of Hanh Dung, hanh Phuoc, Hanh Tinh and Hanh Tin Dong.

On the same day, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Quang Binh Province received flood relief aid worth VND4 billion (US$173,17) to suport and help local people to oversome post- natural disaster consequences.

Due to an influence of storm Linfa, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam yesterday announced the temporary closure of some airports in the Central region. Therefore, domestic carriers also had to change flight scheduel from and to airports. Today, the airlines will plan to perform compensatory flights for the above- mentioned routes.

Some photos of flood-hit localities:

























Quang Nam has been the most affected province in the ongoing flood wave, notably districts of Dien Ban, Dai Loc, Duy Xuyen, Phu Ninh and Hoi An City were surmerged in deep water of 1- 3 meters.Additionally, floodwater inundated more than 10,000 houses and caused serious traffic congestion on National Highway 14B and 1A running through Tam Dan and Tam An communes in Phu Ninh District and Binh An Commune in Thang Binh District.Due to long-lasting downpours along with an impact of typhoon Linfa, the whole city of Da Nang was surmerged in floodwater.Amid the situation, the authorities must evacuate 882 households with nearly 3,000 people from flood-prone areas to safe places.Currently, the funtional forecs are seeking four missing people.Roads in the southern Huong River such as To Huu, Phan Chu Trinh, Hai Trieu, Ba Trieu, areas of Con Hen (Hen Dune)and Imperial City of Hue have been flooded under 0.5 to 1.2 meters.According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nghia Hanh District in Quang Ngai Province Mr. Dam Bang, water levels on Ve and Phuoc Giang rivers are drastically rising rapidly following extreme rainfalls.Four people have been injured in the natural disaster in the island district of Ly Son. Additionally, whirlwind blew up trees, rooftops and more than 270 hectares of onion crops.The Department of Education and Training in Thua Thien- Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang City allowed pupils to continue being out of schools until new announcements.Provincial Party Committee of Quang Binh sent aid packages of VND500 million (US$ 21,605) to Minh Hoa District, VND100 million (US$4,321) to Bo Trach District and VND100 million (US$4,321) to Tuyen Hoa District respectively.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong