Central region urgently completes sea embankments, reservoirs upon stormy season

Leaders of the People's Committee of Quang Binh Province inspect reservoir safety. (Photo: Minh Phong)

Quang Binh Province also takes advantage of the dry, sunny days to repair and upgrade the coastal embankment system in Bo Trach District, speed up construction progress of sea dyke systems along Nhan Trach, Dai Trach and Bac Trach communes.

Director of the Management Board of agricultural and rural development investment and construction projects of Quang Binh Province Mr. Tran Hoai Nam said that the unit not only speeds up the progress of the above-mentioned projects but also pushes contractors to quickly complete the local sea embankment projects in Quang Phu Commune, Quang Trach District to actively deal with landslides and protect lands, properties and lives of thousands of people during the upcoming rainy and flood season.



Apart from reinforcement and construction of sea embankments, the Central province has massively upgraded reservoirs of Thach Truong, Dong Vat, Cay Bom and Buoi Roi with a total capital of nearly VND66.5 billion (US$2.9 million) to increase the water storage capacity, regulate floodwater volume in the rainy season and improve the reservoirs' resistance when the flood comes, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province Mr. Doan Ngoc Lam.



To deal with the upcoming flood season, Ha Tinh Province needs a financial package from VND500 billion (US$21.7 million) to VND600 billion (US$26 million) to upgrade and repair all downgraded reservoirs in the locality.



From 2020 up to now, Ha Tinh Province has implemented two projects to upgrade 25 reservoirs with an investment capital of nearly VND500 billion (US$21.7 million). Of which, eight reservoirs in Huong Son, Huong Khe, Ky Anh and Vu Quang districts are under construction and will be completed this year, and the rest reservoirs are expected to be put into operation next year.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province Mr. Ha Sy Dong made a proposal of investment policy for Khe Muoc lake and Ben Than dam projects submitting to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development. After the two key projects are coming into operation, they will contribute to promoting economic development and improving people's lives and ecological environment.

Amid the scorching days, workers are alternatively working day and night on the construction site of Xuan Hai sea embankment project.Hectares of land, protective forest and many houses along coastal lines have been in serious landslide and damaged after tropical depressions and typhoons swept through Phuoc Thien and An Cuong communes in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province at the end of 2020.Taking advantage of the dry season this year, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province has assigned the Provincial Project Management Board to prioritize investment in Phuoc Thien - An Cuong sea embankment route worth VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) with a total length of 1.3 kilometers.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong