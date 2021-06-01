The Provincial Forest Protection Departments of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue had warned severe forest fire danger to level V for the localities.

According to Director of the Forest Protection Department of Quang Binh Province Nguyen Van Long, amidst the hottest weather forecast from the beginning of the dry season so far, local rangers had issued notices to ban burning and clearing vegetation covers in the dry season, prohibit the fire usage into the forest to drive away bees for honey and regularly carry out measures to prevent forest fires.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong