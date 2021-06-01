The Provincial Forest Protection Departments of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue had warned severe forest fire danger to level V for the localities.According to Director of the Forest Protection Department of Quang Binh Province Nguyen Van Long, amidst the hottest weather forecast from the beginning of the dry season so far, local rangers had issued notices to ban burning and clearing vegetation covers in the dry season, prohibit the fire usage into the forest to drive away bees for honey and regularly carry out measures to prevent forest fires.
Central region warned of severe forest fire danger
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of wildfire hazards at an extremely dangerous level over the North- Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue under the current scorching temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius.