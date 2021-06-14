  1. Weather

Climate change significantly impacts on transportation infrastructure in HCMC

According to the Sub-Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, climate change has recently caused negative transportation impacts.
Particularly, climate change brings downpour surges, serious flooding waves in urban areas, especially in Ho Chi Minh City. That in combination with the increasing risks of transportation activities has resulted in damages to property and negatively affected people's lives.

Besides, flooding has also damaged transportation infrastructure leading to much spending on infrastructure upgrading and investment.
Currently, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi and Can Gio are among areas in the city suffering negative impacts of climate change. 

By Ha Van - Translated by Huyen Huong

