Cold air triggers rainy days in Northern, Central regions

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center warned that torrential rains and risks of lightning, whirlwinds and hails would hit the Mid- Central region and the Gulf of Tonkin on Sunday.



The same weather condition is also warned for Central provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan.

Meanwhile, the Northern provinces of Hoa Binh, Lao Cai and Yen Bai maintain low temperatures between 17 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.



The capital city of Hanoi has seen showers, deep cloud and fog with an average temperature of 16-23 degrees Celsius.

Both the Central Highlands and the Southern regions are forecast to experience rainy nighttime and sunny daytime with maximum temperatures of 32- 34 degrees Celsius.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong