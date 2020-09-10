Cold airs to travel Northern region soon





In next week, the Northern region is likely to enjoy one more cold spells causing rainy weather on the large scale.



More cold air masses are able to travel



From September 11 to 20, a total rainfall across the country will do not exceed the average rainfall of previous years in the same period; particularly the rainfall in the Southern region will be 10 to 25 percent higher than average of annually.



Under an impact of La Nina phenomenon, many weather experts predicted that this year’s winter would come earlier than every year, causing long- lasting extreme cold days.









By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong