Cold spell expected to come to Northern region this week





Meanwhile, the Southern region is expected to suffer a prolonged sweltering heat wave and drought until the Lunar New Year.From the evening of January 11, the cold air mass has impacted on some places of the Northern mountainous areas with an average temperature of 10-16 degrees Celsius.Additionally, the Northern and Central provinces and cities will experience showers due to an influence of the northeastern monsoon.By January 16, one more cold wave triggering rainy and cooler days will cover the whole Northern region.The weather center also issued a prediction for the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions heading through January 17.It will be less rain and sunny days across the Central Highlands and Southern regions.The highest temperature continues climb up 34-35 degrees Celsius.Saltwater influx will be record this week.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong