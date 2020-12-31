Country braces for extreme cold spell

The mountainous region is forecast to be covered with snow and ice, even frigid from from December 31. Temperature in some places will plunge to below zero degree Celsius.The cold spell is likely to affect both Southern and Central Highlands regions.Amidst the current weather condition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday held a conference in Hoa Binh Province to adopt urgent measures to protect animal health and warm up cattle farms in the winter season of 2020-2021.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien suggested localities to often send working groups at frigid-prone areas to have preparedness for the cold wave which is affecting cattle and resident’s life.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong