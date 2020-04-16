Country coming to enter extreme hot season

From the next month, extreme hot climate is expected to hit some places with temperature increasing to be 1- 2 degrees Celsius higher than the same period last year.
According to weather experts, average temperature in nationwide provinces and cities is likely to raise by 0.5-1 degree Celsius over that in recent years.
In May, temperature in the Northern and North- Central region will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the same period annually.
Heat waves are able to appear from the end of April to June in the Northern region, and from April to August in North- Central and Mid- Central regions.
The sweltering temperature will maintain in the Southeastern and Southern regions until the end of this month and next month.
