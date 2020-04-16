Country coming to enter extreme hot season





From the next month, extreme hot climate is expected to hit some places with temperature increasing to be 1- 2 degrees Celsius higher than the same period last year.According to weather experts, average temperature in nationwide provinces and cities is likely to raise by 0.5-1 degree Celsius over that in recent years.In May, temperature in the Northern and North- Central region will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the same period annually.Heat waves are able to appear from the end of April to June in the Northern region, and from April to August in North- Central and Mid- Central regions.The sweltering temperature will maintain in the Southeastern and Southern regions until the end of this month and next month.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong