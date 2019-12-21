Country enjoys mild weather on New Year’s Eve

The Northern region is expected to continue enjoying cool weather without rain until December 23 due to impact of a prolonged cold wave.From December 24, temperatures in the area will increase to 25-27 degrees Celsius thanks to the weakening cold air mass.The Central Highlands and Southern region are expected to enjoy sunshine and warmer temperature without rain at the end of December.After the cold air mass, the northeastern monsoon will hit the Northern region triggering cold and rainy spells, fog appearance in the early mornings.

BY VAN PHUC- Translated by Huyen Huong