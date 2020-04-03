Country faces severe weather as temperature rises, more cold airs hit

Particularly, medium-heavy downpours are warned in the Northern region, even heavy rainfall of 150mm in mountainous areas; therefore, people need to prevent risk of hail, powerful winds, thunderstorm, cyclone and lightning.

At the same time, the extreme chilling temperature is able to drop down 14- 17 degrees Celsius.



In April, around 3 or 5 cold waves are expected to hit the Northern region.



Similar to the weather condition in the North, the Central provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen are forecast to suffer hail, powerful winds, thunderstorm, cyclone and lightning in the evenings from April 6.



Meanwhile, a roasting climate expands in the Southern and Southeastern regions including Ho Chi Minh City with the highest temperature of 36-37 degrees Celsius.

It is expected to last until the next couple days.



In the first ten days of April, the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) phenomenon driving rain will impact on the country’s weather condition of the volume of cloud, rain and wind, even change of sea surface temperature so drought and saline intrusion in the South- Central and Southern regions are getting more and more serious.











By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong