In the next three days, the capital city of Hanoi is forecast to experience hot days with showers and thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued warnings of sunny daytime, rainy nighttime along with thunderstorms in Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern and Central Highlands regions from April 30 to May 3.Especially, the Central coastal provinces and cities, the North-Central and Mid-Central regions will brace for a scorching climate on May 3.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong