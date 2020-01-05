Country mainly enjoys sunny weather this week





The Northern and Central regions are expected to experience showers in some places, light fog and sunshine at daytime, cold weather at nighttime.Meanwhile, the Central Highlands provinces will enjoy sunshine daytime and no rain at nighttime.Dry season triggering hot and muggy conditions without rain is set to batter the Southern region.Salinity levels are forecast to have a reducing trend in riverbanks across the Southern region; however, it is warned to climb up the highest levels at the weekend days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong