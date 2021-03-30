  1. Weather

Country suffers from extreme hot weather

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center said that the low-hot pressure zone from the west has resulted in an ongoing extreme heatwave with scorching temperatures of 36-38 degrees Celsius over the North- Central and Mid-Central regions of Vietnam.
The extreme heatwave is expected to expand to the West-Northern, North- Central and Mid-Central regions with the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi and the Northeastern region averages between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. 

The weather agency also issued a warning of ultraviolet ray index with very high harmful risk to human health over the provinces and cities. 

