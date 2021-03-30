Country suffers from extreme hot weather

Meanwhile, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi and the Northeastern region averages between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heatwave is expected to expand to the West-Northern, North- Central and Mid-Central regions with the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.The weather agency also issued a warning of ultraviolet ray index with very high harmful risk to human health over the provinces and cities.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong