Country to enjoy nice weather during Tet holiday

In particular, the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue would experience sunshine along with cool airs; meanwhile, the Central Highlands region will witness sunny daytime and rainy nighttime.The Southern region will suffer from severe hot days with the highest temperature of 34 degrees Celsius at daytime and showers at nighttime.As for the Southeastern region, it is forecast to experience cold climate at nights and in the early mornings during Tet holiday.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong