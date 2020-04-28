Country to enjoy scorching holidays

On the holidays, an extremer hot wave is expected to hit Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region with the highest temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.



From April 30- May 3, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are able to brace for roasting climate at daytime, risks of thunderstorm whirlwind, lightning and hail at nighttime.



The same weather condition is also warned for the Northern region until May 1.



The Central coastal, North-Central and Mid- Central regions are likely to experience scorching days with temperature up to 38 degrees Celsius.







By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong