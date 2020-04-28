  1. Weather

Country to enjoy scorching holidays

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center has just issued a weather warning of the country on the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (on April 30) and May Day (on May 1) in order to help people take initiative in work schedule, out-of-home activities and travelling, prevent risks of natural disasters.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

On the holidays, an extremer hot wave is expected to hit Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern region with the highest temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

From April 30- May 3, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are able to brace for roasting climate at daytime, risks of thunderstorm whirlwind, lightning and hail at nighttime. 

The same weather condition is also warned for the Northern region until May 1.

The Central coastal, North-Central and Mid- Central regions are likely to experience scorching days with temperature up to 38 degrees Celsius. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

