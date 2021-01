Notably, the cold spell is forecast to bring very high humidity, drizzle and blustery winds without sunshine, affecting the human health and causing damage to plants, animals.



From January 8, the lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi is able to plummet to 9- 13 degrees Celsius.

The chilly climate covers much of the Northern provinces as well as provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to the South- Central region.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong