Country to suffer droughts in first several months of new year

Pursuant to the prediction, ENSO phenomenon will become warm- phase neutral condition askew during the first half of 2020, lasting in the next months of the second half of the year.



According to, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam, there will be around two or three tropical cyclones in the East Sea.



It is necessary to prevent from sustained winds on sea, risks of dangerous weather such as thunderstorm, lighting, cyclone and hail due to an impact of cold waves in the first months of new year.

Average temperature of the whole country will be higher than the same period of annual year with 0.5- 1.5 degrees Celsius rise.



Damaged colds will concentrate mainly in January and February, falling the Lunar New Year holiday.



The Northern and North- Central mountainous regions are warned to prevent form risks of frost and snow rains as around 3- 5 excessive cold waves are going to hit during this time.



From the next month, the streams and riverbanks across the Northern region will continue bracing for water shortage of 20-50 percent.



By late February or March, the lowest water level at Ha Noi station on the Red River is likely to reach at 0.2-0.3 meters.



In the Southern region, water level in the upstream Mekong River is gradually reducing.



Drought and saltwater intrusion area expected to occur in the Mekong Delta from the second half of December, 2019 to February, 2020, being earlier than many previous years.

The weather agency also issued a warning of high tide triggering landslide along the Southern coastal provinces' seashores on January 9-12.









BY VAN PHUC- Translated by Huyen Huong