Cracked road surface, ripped fault lines struck Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone

Hills and mountains can absorb much water due to prolonged torrential downpours on a large scale over the past month, triggering a huge risk of landslip.



Upon an appearance of a mountain crack behind the Cha Lo border post on the morning of October 19, all officers and soldiers were promptly displaced to Cha Lo international border checkpoint.



As predicted, a mountain-slip struck behind the border post at 9PM on the same day, causing significant property loss. The entire road surface of National Highway 12A passing through Cha Lo station was damaged.



Traffic roads connecting with Laos has been completely paralyzed.



Hundreds of residents at the border gate along with the functional agencies, customs, police, economic zone management boards, small businesses, companies have been completely isolated.











Some photos about the above-mentioned incident at the Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone





By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong