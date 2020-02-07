Current weather condition unfavorable for human health

According to the latest news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center this morning, the weather agency will continuously deliver warnings about weather condition and weather- related diseases.With the forecast related to the weather, temperature, humidity of the regions throughout the country, the National Steering Committee and the local infection disease prevention and control committee are expected to have more information on the weather situation to take initiative in directing measures dealing with ongoing disease.After a day of sunshine and less rain, the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta have suffered drizzle, high humidity and cold weather in this morning.The weather condition is forecast to last until next several days which will be a favorable condition for skin, respiratory, nose and throat diseases.Tomorrow, the cold wave is expected to hit the Northern region, causing cooler climate.Sweltering temperature up to 35+ degrees Celsius will threaten the Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City from February 8.Amid the current seasonal weather situation and disease outbreak, people are easily feeling tired and getting sick so it is necessary to wear medical face masks when they go out in public places to protect their health.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong